Dr. Tina Rodrigue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Rodrigue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Rodrigue, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rodrigue works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates301 Riverview Ave Ste 400, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 622-5325
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodrigue?
Doctor Rodrigue operated on me February 27. After the surgery I am now pain free for the first time since 1984. While my results are individual based the whole process was first class. It could not have been a better experience. I highly recommend her and her entire staff
About Dr. Tina Rodrigue, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457325466
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Colgate University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodrigue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodrigue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodrigue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodrigue works at
Dr. Rodrigue has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodrigue speaks French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.