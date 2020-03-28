Overview

Dr. Tina Rodrigue, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rodrigue works at Neurosurgical Associates in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.