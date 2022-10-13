Overview

Dr. Tina Pelopida, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.



Dr. Pelopida works at CORNERSTONE WOMENS CARE PC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.