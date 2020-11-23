See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Gastroenterology
Dr. Tina Park, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Park works at Mount Sinai Doctors Gastroenterology & Liver Assoc in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Center
    425 W 59th St Ste 3A, New York, NY 10019
    Mount Sinai Gastroenterology
    1090 Amsterdam Ave Ste 8B, New York, NY 10025

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 23, 2020
    Very professional, no nonsense, serious and focused, explains exam results very succinctly and straight to the point. I had zero discomfort after my procedure and no issues. Everything was well organized, on time, and with stellar communication from the hospital.
    — Nov 23, 2020
    About Dr. Tina Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821226101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tina Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Park works at Mount Sinai Doctors Gastroenterology & Liver Assoc in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Park's profile.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

