Dr. Tina McGeorge Mayes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGeorge Mayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina McGeorge Mayes, DMD
Overview
Dr. Tina McGeorge Mayes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Dr. McGeorge Mayes works at
Locations
-
1
Smart Dental of Lexington2600 Nicholasville Rd Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 217-6779
-
2
London Dental Center of Excellence828 S Main St, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 283-8478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGeorge Mayes?
Best dental practice in Lexington.
About Dr. Tina McGeorge Mayes, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1992835664
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGeorge Mayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGeorge Mayes accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGeorge Mayes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGeorge Mayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGeorge Mayes works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGeorge Mayes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGeorge Mayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGeorge Mayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGeorge Mayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.