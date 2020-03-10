See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Overview

Dr. Tina Mayer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Hospital

Dr. Mayer works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Testicular Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 596-6126
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Testicular Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 10, 2020
Dr, Mayer is one of a kind. She gave my father a quality of life by listening, being on top of the advances of medicine and offering him options that transformed his life. We are eternally grateful for her medical care of my father.
About Dr. Tina Mayer, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598931420
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Yale New Haven Hospital
Residency
  • Tufts New England Medical Center
Internship
  • Tufts New England Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tina Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mayer works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mayer’s profile.

Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Testicular Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

