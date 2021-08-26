Overview

Dr. Tina Lucas-Glass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Lucas-Glass works at Alpha Eye Associates in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.