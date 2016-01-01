Dr. Tina Kwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Kwan, MD
Dr. Tina Kwan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Children's Heart Center Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 780-6697
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1790099810
- Arkansas Children’s Hospital
- The University of Arizona
- The University of Arizona
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
