Overview

Dr. Tina Kunnath, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Kunnath works at Methodist Medical Group, Rheumatology, Memphis, TN in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lupus and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.