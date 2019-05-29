See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ventura, CA
Dr. Tina Kosakyan, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Overview

Dr. Tina Kosakyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. 

Dr. Kosakyan works at Kaiser Permanente Ventura South Hill Road Medical Offices in Ventura, CA with other offices in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Ventura South Hill Road Medical Offices
    888 S Hill Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
    Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    234 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 579-5016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Confusion
Influenza (Flu)
Abdominal Pain
Confusion
Influenza (Flu)
Abdominal Pain

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Tina Kosakyan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1023356623
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kosakyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosakyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosakyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosakyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosakyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosakyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

