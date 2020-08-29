Overview

Dr. Tina Kinsley, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Kinsley works at Art of Dermatology in Berkley, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.