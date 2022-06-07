Dr. Tina Josephson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Josephson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Josephson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Josephson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Cooper University Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Josephson works at
Locations
Virtua Primary Care - Cherry Hill1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 375-6243
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Josephson?
I’m a long time patient of Dr. Josephson. I can’t say enough about her. She is simply The BEST!!!
About Dr. Tina Josephson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1164493086
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Josephson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Josephson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Josephson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Josephson works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Josephson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Josephson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Josephson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Josephson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.