Dr. Tina Jenq, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tina Jenq, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Newberg Medical Center.

Dr. Jenq works at Oregon Cosmetic and Reconstructive Clinic, PC in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oregon Cosmetic and Reconstructive Clinic, PC
    10202 SE 32nd Ave Ste 702, Portland, OR 97222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 400-6622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital
  • Providence Newberg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Hand Fracture
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Feb 20, 2021
    My breast explant with Dr. Jenq was outstanding she removed implants that were 24 years old she is very talented, very professional and in fact outstanding!
    JJ — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Tina Jenq, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730346388
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Ca
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tina Jenq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jenq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jenq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jenq works at Oregon Cosmetic and Reconstructive Clinic, PC in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Jenq’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

