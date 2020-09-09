See All Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Tina Hieken, MD

Breast Oncology
36 years of experience

Dr. Tina Hieken, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Hieken works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 516-4815

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon

Sep 09, 2020
As it is during these days of COVID I can no longer shake hands nor see entire faces so its the eyes that have to tell me to trust a total stranger with my life. That Dr Hieken is a surgeon at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Dept; has published or collaborated on nearly 200 cancer related papers and her current research is being partially funded by SU2C should be enough to put my mind at ease. But its the look of empathy in her eyes and the sound of resolve in her voice from the pre-op consult thru surgery and the post-op follow up that assured me I can trust her; no matter what the result.
Tom in Lincoln — Sep 09, 2020
About Dr. Tina Hieken, MD

  • Breast Oncology
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1669468898
  • University Il College Med
  • Boston University Hospital
  • Boston Univ Hosp|Boston University Hospital
  • Boston University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Dr. Tina Hieken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hieken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hieken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hieken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hieken works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Hieken’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hieken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hieken.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hieken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hieken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

