Overview

Dr. Tina Han, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They completed their residency with Rush University Medical Center



Dr. Han works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Mount Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.