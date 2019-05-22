Overview

Dr. Tina Gresham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital.



Dr. Gresham works at Gresham and Associates CAR in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.