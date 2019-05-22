Dr. Tina Gresham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gresham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Gresham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Gresham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital.
Locations
Gresham and Associates CAR745 S Church St Ste 501, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 295-2411
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gresham is the best cardiologist hands down! I had gone to 2 cardiologist and a rheumatologist regarding my long standing chronic chest pains before seeing her, and she figured out the problem in the FIRST visit. She had reviewed my medical records and had her nurse do an extensive history, that they discussed before she came in to see me. She then spoke to me about my history again, making sure that the information was correct. She then gave me a diagnosis that she suspected and it turned out to be true. It was something rare and hard to diagnose, but she figured it out. I am so blessed to have her as a doctor, even more so because she listens.
About Dr. Tina Gresham, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972573038
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
