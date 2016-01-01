Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firouzbakht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD
Overview
Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Firouzbakht works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Willis-Knighton Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy Rm K5, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Firouzbakht?
About Dr. Tina Firouzbakht, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1891115846
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firouzbakht has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Firouzbakht using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Firouzbakht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firouzbakht works at
Dr. Firouzbakht has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firouzbakht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firouzbakht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firouzbakht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.