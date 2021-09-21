Dr. Tina Dhillon-Ashley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon-Ashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Dhillon-Ashley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
OB Laborist806 Saint Vincents Dr Fl 4, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-2456
Vista Community Clinic1000 Vale Terrace Dr, Vista, CA 92084 Directions (760) 631-5000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dhillon-Ashley provided compassionate care and treatment. She explained plan of care in full detail. I would recommend her to everyone!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518998814
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- San Diego State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Dhillon-Ashley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon-Ashley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon-Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon-Ashley works at
Dr. Dhillon-Ashley has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhillon-Ashley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhillon-Ashley speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon-Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon-Ashley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon-Ashley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon-Ashley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.