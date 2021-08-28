Overview

Dr. Tina Calhoun, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Calhoun works at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.