Dr. Tina Bansal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bansal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Bansal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Bansal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Bansal works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Endocrinology LLC800 E Woodfield Rd Ste 113, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 686-6866
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bansal?
Dr Bansal was recommended by a doctor friend, I had been working with a nephrologist and cardiologist about mysterious high blood pressure. I'm so glad I met Dr. Bansal, she was so thorough! She read through a 7-page report my cardiologist and nephrologist skimmed over, because of this she got me on the path to finding out the cause of my issues. It can take a bit to get a 1st appointment with her, but it's probably because she spends so much time on her patients. After seeing other specialists I really appreciate Dr Bansal's time and care.
About Dr. Tina Bansal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1508955956
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal works at
Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bansal speaks Hindi.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.