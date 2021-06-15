Dr. Tina Arora-Mohan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora-Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Arora-Mohan, DMD
Overview
Dr. Tina Arora-Mohan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Worcester, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Gentle Dental Worcester225 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 232-4980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had my teeth cleaned. Had an exam and xrays.
About Dr. Tina Arora-Mohan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
