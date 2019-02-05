Dr. Tin Tin Tun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tin Tin Tun, MD
Overview
Dr. Tin Tin Tun, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7000
-
2
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring of her patients and takes the time to talk with them about concerns. I have been very happy being a patient of hers for over 10 years. She does my yearly mole checks and has done a couple of skin tag removals that healed well. She is very booked up so plan booking an appt early!
About Dr. Tin Tin Tun, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Burmese
- 1497706816
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- University Penn Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tun has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tun speaks Burmese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.