Dermatology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tin Tin Tun, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Tun works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Granuloma of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040
    PaloAltoMedicalFoundation
    701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2019
    She is very caring of her patients and takes the time to talk with them about concerns. I have been very happy being a patient of hers for over 10 years. She does my yearly mole checks and has done a couple of skin tag removals that healed well. She is very booked up so plan booking an appt early!
    Cynthia Cook in San Jose, CA — Feb 05, 2019
    About Dr. Tin Tin Tun, MD

    Dermatology
    English, Burmese
    1497706816
    Education & Certifications

    Stanford University Hospital
    University Penn Hospital
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
