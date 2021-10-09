Overview

Dr. Tin Ngo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Ngo works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.