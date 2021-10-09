Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tin Ngo, MD
Overview
Dr. Tin Ngo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Ngo works at
Locations
PAMF/Sutter701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7555
Blossom Hill Urology1071 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (650) 934-7555Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ngo performed my vasectomy. The procedure went smoothly and he has an excellent bedside manner. I also found him to be well versed in all things urology. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Tin Ngo, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1740478775
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY
- Urology
Dr. Ngo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ngo works at
Dr. Ngo has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
