Dr. Tin Judy Koo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX.
Dr. Tin Judy Koo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tin Judy Koo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Round Rock Health Clinic2120 N Mays St Ste 430, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 341-8908
Sharing the Love Health Care Inc.402 W Palm Valley Blvd Ste A, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 695-7558
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tin Judy Koo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1174782049
Education & Certifications
- THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
