See All Neurosurgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Timur Urakov, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Timur Urakov, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timur Urakov, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine

Dr. Urakov works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    UHealth Outpatient Center
    1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-8644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Urakov?

    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr. Urakov is an amazing surgeon! He is a genuinely nice guy. He has great bedside manner! His follow up for post surgery is outstanding! l’ve not had such a positive experience with another physician.
    Angela Swain — Jun 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timur Urakov, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timur Urakov, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Urakov to family and friends

    Dr. Urakov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Urakov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timur Urakov, MD.

    About Dr. Timur Urakov, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295090488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timur Urakov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urakov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urakov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urakov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Urakov works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Urakov’s profile.

    Dr. Urakov has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urakov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Urakov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urakov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urakov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urakov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timur Urakov, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.