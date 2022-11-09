Dr. Timur Roytman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roytman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timur Roytman, MD
Overview
Dr. Timur Roytman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Roytman works at
Locations
James M Sweet MD1329 Lusitana St Ste 506, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 599-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 1st visit as a new patient was due to a referral by my family doctor. I was scheduled for a biopsy and Dr. Roytman was both very helpful, and very clear with answering my questions re: the procedure. I also had other concerns and Dr. Roytman’s knowledge, genuine concern, and comforting mannerisms put my mind at ease that I was in good hands. I am extremely happy that my doctor’s referral choice is Dr. Roytman.
About Dr. Timur Roytman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1952458176
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roytman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roytman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roytman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roytman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roytman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Roytman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roytman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roytman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roytman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.