Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD

Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus

Dr. Zoys works at Pain Diagnostics and Treatment Center, PA in Garland, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
    2241 Peggy Ln Ste A, Garland, TX 75042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-8999
  2. 2
    Pain Diagnostics and Treatment Center P A
    7777 Forest Ln Ste C502, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-8999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Doctor is very thorough. Wanted to know all my medical history, and what I wanted to do for my pain. He didn’t just tell me what he wanted to do.
    — Jul 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720119415
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zoys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zoys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zoys has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zoys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoys. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoys.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

