Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
Dr. Zoys works at
Locations
1
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine2241 Peggy Ln Ste A, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 566-8999
2
Pain Diagnostics and Treatment Center P A7777 Forest Ln Ste C502, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8999
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor is very thorough. Wanted to know all my medical history, and what I wanted to do for my pain. He didn’t just tell me what he wanted to do.
About Dr. Timothy Zoys, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoys has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zoys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoys. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.