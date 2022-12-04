Overview

Dr. Timothy Zisman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Zisman works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

