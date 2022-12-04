See All Gastroenterologists in Seattle, WA
Gastroenterology
Dr. Timothy Zisman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Zisman works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
    Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Dec 04, 2022
I have been dr Zisman's patient for many years. Originally at UW and now at VM. He is patient, caring and always giving me the best care. I have had Crohn's for 30 years and I feel incredibly lucky to be in his care. He is up on all the latest medications and treatments for me. I would recommend 10/10
About Dr. Timothy Zisman, MD

  Gastroenterology
  English
  Male
1427213461
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  Virginia Mason Medical Center
  UW Medical Center - Montlake

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Timothy Zisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Zisman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Zisman has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zisman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

