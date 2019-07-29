See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Columbus, GA
Overview

Dr. Timothy Zgleszewski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their residency with Episcopal Hospital

Dr. Zgleszewski works at River City Rehab/Spine Spec PC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    River City Rehabilitation and Spine Specialists
    2300 13th St, Columbus, GA 31906 (706) 243-7010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 29, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr. Z for almost a year now for chronic abdominal pain. He is always on time, polite and very professional. He genuinely cares about his patients. I’ve never felt rushed or judged by anyone in his office. I would refer a friend to this clinic in a heartbeat.
    MCafaro — Jul 29, 2019
    About Dr. Timothy Zgleszewski, MD

    Pain Medicine
    English
    1609833516
    Education & Certifications

    Episcopal Hospital
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Zgleszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zgleszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zgleszewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zgleszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zgleszewski works at River City Rehab/Spine Spec PC in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Zgleszewski’s profile.

    Dr. Zgleszewski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zgleszewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zgleszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zgleszewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zgleszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zgleszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

