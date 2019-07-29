Dr. Timothy Zgleszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zgleszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Zgleszewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Zgleszewski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their residency with Episcopal Hospital
River City Rehabilitation and Spine Specialists2300 13th St, Columbus, GA 31906 Directions (706) 243-7010
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Z for almost a year now for chronic abdominal pain. He is always on time, polite and very professional. He genuinely cares about his patients. I’ve never felt rushed or judged by anyone in his office. I would refer a friend to this clinic in a heartbeat.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1609833516
- Episcopal Hospital
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Zgleszewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zgleszewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zgleszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zgleszewski has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zgleszewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zgleszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zgleszewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zgleszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zgleszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.