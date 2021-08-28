Overview

Dr. Timothy Zajonc Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Zajonc Jr works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.