Dr. Timothy Zajonc Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Zajonc Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Zajonc Jr works at
Ear Nose and Throat Associates in Johnson City2340 Knob Creek Rd Ste 704, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-9101
Johnson City Medical Center400 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-9101Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Franklin Woods Community Hospital Laboratory300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-9101
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Excellent office staff ! Didn’t wait very long at all ... Dr. Z made me feel like I was his only patient. I left there with new information and very hopeful.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
