Dr. Timothy Youell, MD
Dr. Timothy Youell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Nephrology Associates2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537N, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 894-4693
Champaign Dental Group2200 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 282-1506
Adventhealth Apopka201 N Park Ave, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 894-4693
Orlando Dialysis116 Sturtevant St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 426-9212
Lake Mary Dialysis39 Skyline Dr Ste 1001, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 833-8667
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a Dr. that cares for his patients and doesn’t play Insurance rules but his patients come first. I have experienced his professional medical oath to give the best care possible.
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Youell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youell has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Youell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youell.
