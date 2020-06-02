See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Ophthalmology
Dr. Timothy You, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. You works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Quest Diagnostics
    Quest Diagnostics
    320 Superior Ave Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663

  Providence St. Jude Medical Center

    Jun 02, 2020
    I had an emergency detached retina and Dr. You went above and beyond to meet with me as soon as humanly possible during non working hours and the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. You taught at Brown Univ. and explains things extremely well. He took a conservative approach with me and escalated as needed. I felt he was my partner and advocate. We made treatment decisions together after he thoroughly explained the situation and my options. He has a great bed-side manor too. I felt he really cared about me and the best possible outcome for me. OC Retina had convenient offices, hours, and staffing too. I owe my sight to Dr. You.
    Richard — Jun 02, 2020
    Ophthalmology
    30 years of experience
    English, Korean
    1326041880
    Mass Eye & Ear Inf - Harvard U
    Mass Eye & Ear Inf - Harvard U
    UCLA - Sepulveda
    UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Timothy You, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. You has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. You has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. You has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. You. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. You, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. You appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

