Overview

Dr. Timothy You, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. You works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Hemorrhage and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.