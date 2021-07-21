Overview

Dr. Timothy Yeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Yeh works at NOOSHIN FARAHMAND MD in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Chino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.