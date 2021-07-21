Dr. Timothy Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Yeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Yeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chino Valley Medical Center, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
Nooshin Farahmand M.d.1751 W Romneya Dr Ste A, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 956-4958
Chino Valley Medical Center5451 Walnut Ave, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 464-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yeh was honest and kind. I had a procedure at Anahiem Regional. He was able to get rid of my Atrial Fibrillation.
About Dr. Timothy Yeh, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.