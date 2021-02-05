Overview

Dr. Timothy Wu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Turnersville, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

