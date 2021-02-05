Dr. Timothy Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Locations
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery188 Fries Mill Rd Ste N2, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care - Vascular Surgery333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu is extremely competent, has excellent bed side manner and truly very compassionate and cares about his patients. Great results too.
About Dr. Timothy Wu, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wu has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
