Dr. Timothy Wright, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Wright, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Dr. Wright works at Motor City Orthopedics in Novi, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri County Pain Consultants
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 260, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 735-8272
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
    7575 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 735-8272
  3. 3
    Michigan Pain Institute at St Joseph Mercy
    5333 McAuley Dr Rm 1000, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 17, 2019
    If you have a pain, don't go anywhere else. Don't waste your money somewhere else or physical therapy. Best doctor ever. Going there for more then 14 years. Thank you doctor!!!
    About Dr. Timothy Wright, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1942267661
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
    • Olivet Nazarene University
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
