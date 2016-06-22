See All Dermatologists in Mansfield, OH
Dr. Timothy Wood, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Timothy Wood, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Timothy Wood, MD is a Dermatologist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.

Dr. Wood works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES-MNSFLD in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Arts Internists Inc.
    480 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 526-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?

    Jun 22, 2016
    I went to see Dr. Wood many times while I was in Mansfield taking care of my father. Now that I have moved back to Arizona, I have to say I miss him. His office was so clean and his employees so professional. He was kind and gave me the impression I was the only patient there. I never felt rushed. At that time, I had no insurance, so he would give me freely of some of the samples he had in the office. What a wonderful man!
    Mary Jane Cleland in Green Valley, AZ — Jun 22, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Wood, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Wood, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wood to family and friends

    Dr. Wood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Wood, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Wood, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205814712
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wood works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES-MNSFLD in Mansfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Wood’s profile.

    Dr. Wood has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Wood, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.