Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wong, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Loma Linda, CA.
Dr. Wong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Allergybone Densityinterstitial Lung Disease11370 Anderson St Ste 3200, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2896
- 2 11360 Mountain View Ave, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-3636
-
3
Loma Linda Univ. Family Medical Group Inc.25455 Barton Rd Ste 204B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
DR. TIMOTHY WONG has just seen me today 11/12/2021. He is the best he explains everything from way way back of my health issues. I have different provider they were all good but Dr. Wong is the best of all. Thank you Dr. Wong
About Dr. Timothy Wong, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1992091623
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.