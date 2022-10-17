Overview

Dr. Timothy Wong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Wong works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of South Florida, Boca Raton, FL in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.