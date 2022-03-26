Overview

Dr. Timothy Witham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Witham works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Abscess, Spine Fracture Treatment and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.