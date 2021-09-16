See All Neurosurgeons in Gothenburg, NE
Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (49)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gothenburg, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, Medical Center Of The Rockies, North Colorado Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Wirt works at Gothenburg Memorial Hospital in Gothenburg, NE with other offices in Cheyenne, WY and Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery, P.C.
    910 20th St, Gothenburg, NE 69138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 458-0306
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery, P.C.
    4108 Laramie St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 635-8388
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Front Range Center for Brain & Spine Surgery
    1313 Riverside Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 493-1292
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Fort Collins Medical Center
  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • North Colorado Medical Center
  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Sep 16, 2021
    Extremely knowledgeable, caring, thorough, attentive and he explained everything to me to the point I that I felt comfortable. He singlehandedly changed the course of my, post car accident, rehabilitation for my C2 cervical spine injury. I would recommend Doctor Wirt to any and all looking for an expert in spinal injuries, and who want a doctor who actually cares about their patients. I cannot say thank you enough for what Dr. Wirt has done.
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Wirt, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992741839
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    • Vanderbilt University
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Albion College
    • Neurosurgery
