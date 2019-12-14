Dr. Timothy Wingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wingo, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wingo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr.
Dr. Wingo works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine3040 N Highway 17 Ste A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 388-7667
-
2
East Cooper OB/GYN3400 Salterbeck St Ste 100B, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 856-3262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wingo?
Dr. Wingo is awesome and really cares. He is very professional and highly knowledgeable. The atmosphere at the office is great. The staff are wonderful. So genuine and helpful. The wait time is minimal in the very comfortable waiting area. I have been very satisfied with Atlas healthcare. My family and I have received excellent care provided by this facility. They are THE BEST!!!
About Dr. Timothy Wingo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1457363178
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Hlth Richland Hosp
- University Of Sc Palmetto Health Richland Hospital
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Western Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wingo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wingo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wingo works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.