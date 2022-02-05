See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Eureka, CA
Dr. Timothy Wimmer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Wimmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.

Dr. Wimmer works at Providence Medical Group in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Joseph Heritage Healthcare
    2826 HARRIS ST, Eureka, CA 95503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 443-8066
  2. 2
    Providence St. Joseph Hospital
    2700 Dolbeer St, Eureka, CA 95501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 445-8121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 05, 2022
Dr Wimmer knows how to relate and communicate with his patients. Something you rarely see with any doctor, let alone a surgeon. He is very down to earth besides being an excellent surgeon. I would highly recommend him.
— Feb 05, 2022
Photo: Dr. Timothy Wimmer, MD
About Dr. Timothy Wimmer, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811955735
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
