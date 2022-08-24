Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from The Oregon Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Department of Urology & Urologic Oncology2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7137Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Panel Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am now almost a year and half post surgery with Dr. Wilson. Every aspect of care from Dr. Wilson and/or his staff was second to none. His ability to put you at ease during a difficult time and make you feel that you were in the right place was such a relief. I often forget that I've had the surgery, zero complications. Dr. Wilson's skill as a surgeon is matched only by his easy going caring and compassionate demeanor. I feel so fortunate to have been introduced to him, and to have been able to go to St. Johns in Santa Monica.
About Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912005422
Education & Certifications
- L.a. County/usc Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
- The Oregon Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
