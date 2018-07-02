Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD
Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Comfort Care Home Health Aides LLC7800 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 523-3055
Most kind caring man a lttle slow but a very hood dr comes to your home he males u deel he cares and hes so kind heart love dr wilson
About Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1619173549
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
