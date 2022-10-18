See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital

Dr. Wilson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients.

    Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503

  Baptist Health Lexington
  Georgetown Community Hospital
  Saint Joseph Hospital

Joint Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Wrist Fracture
Joint Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Wrist Fracture

Joint Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Wrist Fracture
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Knee Dislocation
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Hip Pointer Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Thoracic Spine Fracture

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(5)
Oct 18, 2022
Absolutely fantastic. Brilliant surgeon and wonderful person
Kawida480 — Oct 18, 2022
  Orthopedic Surgery
  English
  1174588362
  University Of Al Hospital
  Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
