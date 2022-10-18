Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Georgetown Community Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Absolutely fantastic. Brilliant surgeon and wonderful person
About Dr. Timothy Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1174588362
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.