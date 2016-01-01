Overview

Dr. Timothy Wilkin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Wilkin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.