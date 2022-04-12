Dr. Timothy Wierzbicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wierzbicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wierzbicki, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wierzbicki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1211 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 304-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After a hospital visit, he was very prepared for my follow up appointment. He had read and reviewed all my information. He had my X-ray up and reviewed it with me. He has continued to monitor my situation and work with my medicine as needed.
About Dr. Timothy Wierzbicki, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134145741
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurology
