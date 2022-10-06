Overview

Dr. Timothy Wiebe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Wiebe works at Timothy J. Sill, DPM in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.