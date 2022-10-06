Dr. Timothy Wiebe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wiebe, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Wiebe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Wiebe works at
Locations
-
1
Marshall S. Lewis M.d.a Professional Corporation2619 F St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 861-0011
-
2
Marshall S. Lewis, M.D. A Professional Corporation1031 N Demaree St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 635-7400
- 3 3015 Calloway Dr # D6, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 349-9970
-
4
C. Rose Rabinov M.d. Inc.3545 SAN DIMAS ST, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-1947
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weibe has been my neurosurgeon for over 8 years. I’ve had a few surgeries performed by him. In my last dr Weibe states that my MRI showed a lesion in my neck and wanted my ore test done. He was actually checking my spine and this showed up. My insurance wouldn’t approve it so he insisted and I finally had a CTScan. It was a lesion on my thyroid. I had Papillary Carcinoma ten years ago. Dr weibe insisted my ppc send me to an Oncologist. My PPC didn’t think it was a big deal since the lesion was only 3mm in size. Dr Weibe’s staff called an sent me to an oncologist. Yesterday It was confirmed reoccurring Papillary Carcinoma Thyroid Cancer. Dr Weibe is my Neurosurgeon and yet he took the time to take care of me as a whole person. I am so very grateful for him and his insistence to get checked.
About Dr. Timothy Wiebe, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659428704
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Baptist Health Systems, Birmingham, Alabama
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Calgary
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiebe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiebe accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiebe speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiebe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiebe.
