Dr. Timothy Wiebe, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Wiebe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Wiebe works at Timothy J. Sill, DPM in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall S. Lewis M.d.a Professional Corporation
    2619 F St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 861-0011
  2. 2
    Marshall S. Lewis, M.D. A Professional Corporation
    1031 N Demaree St, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 635-7400
  3. 3
    3015 Calloway Dr # D6, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 349-9970
  4. 4
    C. Rose Rabinov M.d. Inc.
    3545 SAN DIMAS ST, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 323-1947

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr Weibe has been my neurosurgeon for over 8 years. I’ve had a few surgeries performed by him. In my last dr Weibe states that my MRI showed a lesion in my neck and wanted my ore test done. He was actually checking my spine and this showed up. My insurance wouldn’t approve it so he insisted and I finally had a CTScan. It was a lesion on my thyroid. I had Papillary Carcinoma ten years ago. Dr weibe insisted my ppc send me to an Oncologist. My PPC didn’t think it was a big deal since the lesion was only 3mm in size. Dr Weibe’s staff called an sent me to an oncologist. Yesterday It was confirmed reoccurring Papillary Carcinoma Thyroid Cancer. Dr Weibe is my Neurosurgeon and yet he took the time to take care of me as a whole person. I am so very grateful for him and his insistence to get checked.
    Cynthia S Sanchez — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Wiebe, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659428704
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Mississippi
    Internship
    • Baptist Health Systems, Birmingham, Alabama
    Medical Education
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Calgary
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.