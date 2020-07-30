Dr. Timothy Whitney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Whitney, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Whitney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PITTSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY / DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY AND COUNSELING and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Blackburn & Whitney MD Ps.2500 Squalicum Pkwy Bldg 102, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 676-0972
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This physician is excellent. He is compassionate and patient. He took ample time to explain his complicated surgical approach by drawing pictures all over the exam table paper! The surgery was not guaranteed to "fix" the neuropathy diagnosis, but the results were everything I hoped for, a complete success. And his staff are also wonderful!
About Dr. Timothy Whitney, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PITTSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY / DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY AND COUNSELING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitney has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.