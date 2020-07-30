Overview

Dr. Timothy Whitney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PITTSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY / DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHOLOGY AND COUNSELING and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Whitney works at Plastic Surgery Bellingham in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.