Dr. Timothy Whelan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Whelan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Timothy Whelan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1689767212
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- University Of Colorado
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Pulmonary Disease
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
