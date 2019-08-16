Overview

Dr. Timothy Wheeler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Three Rivers Medical Center.



Dr. Wheeler works at Kelsey James PSC in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.